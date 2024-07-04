Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 430 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 122.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,199,808 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,720 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,596,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 123,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 286.0% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 61,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 45,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.39. 2,277,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

