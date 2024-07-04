Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 4,795 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,210,254. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.