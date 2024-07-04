Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.38. 3,560,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,810,036. The firm has a market cap of $397.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

