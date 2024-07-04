Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $431,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,386 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 96,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 297,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,553,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,442,176. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.