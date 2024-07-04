Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 586.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 109,164 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,118,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,074. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

