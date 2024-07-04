Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.93. 415,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $121.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.