Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 224 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after purchasing an additional 81,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 22,338 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DSI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.46. 47,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,766. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $105.48.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.