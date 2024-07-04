Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583 in the last ninety days. 48.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,018,036. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

