TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TeraWulf by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

