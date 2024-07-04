Terra Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $292.19 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Terra has a market cap of $292.19 million and approximately $29.09 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 785,095,903 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

