TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.65 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $86.65 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00043750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,107,223 coins and its circulating supply is 5,580,187,763 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.