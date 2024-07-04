Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.47.

Tesla Trading Up 6.5 %

TSLA stock traded up $15.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.39. The company had a trading volume of 166,561,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,957,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $785.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

