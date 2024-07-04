Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.8 %

TTEK stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.65. 162,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,579. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $221.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.96 and its 200-day moving average is $187.38. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

