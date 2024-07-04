TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) by 382.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 1.56% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 257,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $13.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFFP
About TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
