The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,087. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Company Profile



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

