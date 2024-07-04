The Goldman Sachs Group Increases StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $46.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STEP. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

StepStone Group stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 46,107 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 628,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,006,000 after purchasing an additional 136,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in StepStone Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,635,000 after purchasing an additional 627,059 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

