The Graph Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $82.49 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,706,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,531,509 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

