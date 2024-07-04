The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.64. 1,732,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.44 and a 200-day moving average of $352.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

