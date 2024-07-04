Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0201 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $200.62 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02105922 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $8,561,647.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

