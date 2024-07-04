TMK Energy Limited (ASX:TMK) Insider Brett Lawrence Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

TMK Energy Limited (ASX:TMK – Get Free Report) insider Brett Lawrence acquired 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($26,666.67).
Brett Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 6th, Brett Lawrence 3,750,000 shares of TMK Energy stock.
TMK Energy Stock Performance
About TMK Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TMK Energy
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for TMK Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMK Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.