Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $24.91 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $7.30 or 0.00012502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $24.91 billion and $517.01 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009024 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,393.08 or 1.00060274 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069885 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,526,506 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,496,125.29502 with 2,460,393,067.106161 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.60748392 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 449 active market(s) with $434,439,266.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.