Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $7.18 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $7.18 or 0.00012502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion and approximately $511.84 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001062 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,468.81 or 1.00122273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00071053 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,504,763 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,496,125.29502 with 2,460,393,067.106161 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.60748392 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 449 active market(s) with $434,439,266.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

