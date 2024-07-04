TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
TowneBank Trading Down 1.1 %
TOWN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.90.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TowneBank
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.