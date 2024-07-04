TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TowneBank Trading Down 1.1 %

TOWN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

About TowneBank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,677 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

