Tran Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 2,560 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
RSP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.75. 2,745,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,526. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average of $162.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
