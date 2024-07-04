Tran Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

EEM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,233,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,364,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

