Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 15,051 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,051 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 6.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.33% of AerCap worth $56,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.90. 524,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $96.95.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. AerCap’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AER

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.