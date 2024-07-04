Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,018 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness makes up approximately 0.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Planet Fitness worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,076,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,606,000 after purchasing an additional 196,809 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,417,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,500,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,837,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,118,000 after buying an additional 516,790 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,103,000 after buying an additional 1,296,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.94. 878,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.