Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) is Fruth Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded up $6.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,274. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $345.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.14 and its 200-day moving average is $291.89.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

