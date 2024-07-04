Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.00

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.00 and traded as low as C$2.23. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 104,960 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRZ. National Bankshares cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.70 to C$2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$2.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

