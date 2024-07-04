Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Trading Up 4.2%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.51 and last traded at $124.18. Approximately 14,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 40,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. Northland Capmk cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities cut Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $756,410.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,619 shares in the company, valued at $222,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $2,969,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 6,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

