Tritax Eurobox (OTC:TTAXF) Shares Up 1.6%

Tritax Eurobox plc (OTC:TTAXF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Tritax Eurobox Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

About Tritax Eurobox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

