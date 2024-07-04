Truist Financial Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $115.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $448,288,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

