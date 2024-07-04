Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $4.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDLS. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.78. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.17 million. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 56.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

