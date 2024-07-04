TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth $2,910,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TTEC by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 277,860 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 2,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 211,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,653,000 after buying an additional 160,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. TTEC has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $268.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $576.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

