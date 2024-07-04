Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. 108,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 145,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.48 price objective on shares of Tudor Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Tudor Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Stock Performance

About Tudor Gold

The stock has a market cap of C$176.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

(Get Free Report)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.