Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 650 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2,037.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 371,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 353,971 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 60.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

