Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 66.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2,681.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,912 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 179,229 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 123.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 555,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

