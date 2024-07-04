Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 2.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 31,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,634.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 124,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,732. The stock has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

