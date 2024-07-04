Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

IBM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.73. 1,649,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

