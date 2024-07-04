Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

MMM remained flat at $101.62 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

