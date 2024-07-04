Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,555. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.