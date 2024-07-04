United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Given New $84.00 Price Target at B. Riley

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRKS. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of PRKS opened at $52.99 on Monday. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $53,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,089.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at $68,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $53,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,089.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,808. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

