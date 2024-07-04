Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,570,000 after purchasing an additional 248,948 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 389,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,507,000 after purchasing an additional 211,141 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ODFL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.87. 919,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,306. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.46 and its 200-day moving average is $199.82. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

