Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,745,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,742. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

