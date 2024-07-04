Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. 10,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

