Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.91. The stock had a trading volume of 815,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.88. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.