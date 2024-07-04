VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF makes up 0.9% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 1.71% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

MOO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.99. 19,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $69.20 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $755.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

