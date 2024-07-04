VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 124,546 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 306,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,841. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

