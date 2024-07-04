Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VDE traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.25. The stock had a trading volume of 176,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,565. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.62.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.