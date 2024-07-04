Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 73.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 895,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after buying an additional 56,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $59.65. 958,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,475. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.